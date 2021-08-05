MUZAFFARABAD; Human rights activist and wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Thursday demanded to blacklist India for genocide of Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement, Mushaal Mullick urged the world community to fulfill the promises made to the people of Kashmir. Indian troops should be forced to leave the valley, she demanded. The reaction came as Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control, in Pakistan and all over the world are observing Black Day Thursday, to convey a message to India and the international community that they reject New Delhi’s illegal actions taken on this day in 2019.