In the Indian state of Rajasthan, where Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party is ruling, Muslims have been given a hard time. According to Kashmir Media Service, an elderly Muslim man was attacked in the state of Rajasthan while he was reciting the Quran on a train.

The elderly man was the imam of a mosque and was travelling from Gangapur City (Rajasthan) to Ankleshwar (Gujarat) to collect funds for his madrassa.

The victim’s family said that when the imam started reciting the Quran on the train, a group of people boarded the train and started making derogatory remarks against Muslims.

A woman called the elderly imam a Pakistani, after which the situation escalated and extremist Hindus tortured the elderly citizen.

The imam of the mosque was shifted to the hospital in critical condition where he is being treated. This incident has sparked a wave of anger and resentment among Muslims.