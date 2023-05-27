LAHORE: The disorder in the potential host stadium of the India-Pakistan match in the World Cup has raised questions.

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to host the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash and final in the 50-over format World Cup starting in October this year. subjected to physical and mental torture due to which the management also faced embarrassment.

There is also a condition for those who buy tickets online to get the paper print from the stadium. Last day, thousands of people gathered around the venue.During this time, many people also fainted.

To control the fans, the police did not refrain from lathi charge, a few people were injured in the stampede and reached the hospital. The fans who went back without tickets were disappointed with the management.

He said that special attention should be paid to the arrangements in the Narendra Modi Stadium, which has the largest capacity for spectators in the world, but there is negligence on the part of the organizers. Has difficulty.

After this scandal, questions are being raised in the Indian media that whether the BCCI and the Gujarat Cricket Association will control the crowd during the Pakistan-India match, the high-profile match will get more attention than the IPL final, security issues. There is also a dire need to improve, additional security personnel, board staff and volunteers will have to be active.

It should be remembered that PCB has introduced e-ticketing system for PSL and international matches, with the help of which one can get the print of the ticket containing the bar code by scanning it and watch the match. The schedule of the World Cup has not been announced. But the India-Pakistan match is likely to be held on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Pakistan has already objected to the match in Ahmedabad, the 100,000 capacity stadium will also host the final on November 19.

It should be noted that all the major cricket teams of the world have come to play in Pakistan, but India refused to send its team to the Asia Cup citing security reasons. On which the decision will be taken in the discussion of the BCCI officials with the Sri Lankan, Bangladesh and Afghan boards on the occasion of the IPL final.

According to a report in the media, the Indian board does not consider the hybrid model acceptable and will persuade others to hold the entire tournament at a neutral venue. Remember that no PCB representative is participating in this meeting. Will be.