DUBAI – India and New Zealand will face off in the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday.Both teams are eager to lift the prestigious trophy, meeting in the final after 25 years. Cricket fans are eagerly awaiting this thrilling showdown.

The final will take place at 2 PM (local time) in Dubai, with both teams having undergone intense training sessions at the stadium ahead of the big game.New Zealand previously defeated India in the 2000 Champions Trophy final. In 2002, India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners, while India secured the title in 2013 by defeating England. However, in 2017, India suffered a crushing 180-run defeat against Pakistan.

Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill, speaking at a pre-final press conference, expressed confidence in his team’s familiarity with Dubai’s conditions, stating they aim to deliver a strong performance in the final. He acknowledged the pressure of big matches but emphasised the experience within the squad to handle it.

On the New Zealand side, batsman Will Young mentioned that his team will utilise the experience gained from the group stage and approach India’s bowlers with greater caution. Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged India’s advantage of having played all their matches in Dubai but remained confident in his team’s ability to perform well and secure victory.