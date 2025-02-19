A 7-month-old daughter of a family living on a sidewalk in the Indian city of Kolkata was sexually assaulted. According to a global news agency, this heartbreaking incident took place on November 30, 2024, and the girl is still in a critical condition.

With the help of CCTV footage, the police were able to arrest the brutal man on December 4, 2024, who was identified as Rajiv Ghosh.

Understanding the sensitivity of the case, the case was processed quickly in the special court and the charge sheet was presented in the court in just 26 days.

The police presented CCTV footage, DNA and other undeniable evidence. The criminal was left with no choice but to confess.

Due to solid evidence and confession, the court sentenced the brutal criminal to death and a fine of Rs 1 million.

It should be remembered that the girl is still undergoing treatment at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.