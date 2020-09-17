India losing credibility at international forums due to aggressive posturing: FM

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India has been losing its credibility at international forums due to its aggressive posturing. In a statement on Wednesday, the foreign minister said that India’s objection to Pakistan’s political map at the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) National Security Advisers was rejected on Tuesday last, which earned embarrassment for India.

The minister said that Russia, being the host of the meeting, did not accept India’s perspective. He said that India violated the SCO rules of raising a bilateral issue at the platform. Qureshi said that Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory, and there are also UN resolutions about the issue. The foreign minister said that China repeatedly offered India to resolve issues about Ladakh through dialogue. But, India adopted an aggressive posture, and then faced humiliation. He said that China responded to India’s aggression. Earlier, Advisor to PM on National Security Mooed Yusuf said on Tuesday that India had raised its concerns in the SCO national security advisors’ meeting on Pakistan’s new political map and demanded that it should not be displayed during his speech. Yusuf said that Pakistan has responded in writing to India’s objections, making it clear that the map is the country’s right and that it is according to the United Nations’ laws on Kashmir. Yusuf said that Russia backed Pakistan’s stance and none of the countries participating in the conference objected to it. Yusuf was representing Pakistan in the conference, a week after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had represented Pakistan in the organisation’s foreign ministers’ meeting.