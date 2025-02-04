We will celebrate this day with national spirit, says Engineer Amir Muqam problems are arising from Khyber ,We are one on the Kashmir issue, SK Niazi

ISLAMABAD:Editor In Chief Pakistan Group Of News Paper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi Exclusive Conversation with Engineer Amir

Whatever things happen, they originate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. You are the only opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, you have to answer there, All problems are arising from Khyber ,We are one on the Kashmir issue, SK Niazi

I had said before that their negotiations will not be successful, I know the founder of PTI very well, he was already a raw material, PTI founder cannot make decisions as he should, Corruption is still rampant in our country, Corruption is on the rise in the country, We should speak from the heart of Jammu and Kashmir, India is breaking mountains of oppression in Kashmir,

Indian forces are martyring Kashmiri youth in Kashmir every day. Despite this, the Kashmiri people are steadfast. Mountains of oppression are being broken in occupied Kashmir, Narendra Modi has violated his own constitution, Narendra Modi claimed that all the people are with him. Kashmir issue is an issue for all of Pakistan We will celebrate this day with national spirit.

We should all celebrate this day, We must support them by putting politics above all else, We should all go together, If Donald Trump had offered to mediate on Kashmir, he would have resolved it, America never discussed Kashmir America speaks where its interests lie Every country has its own policy, Every country has to think about its own national interests, We have seen many decisions changed in Pakistan in the past, PTI has again given the last call,

This call will also be their flop, They were not ready for the first negotiations, Then they agreed to negotiate and ran away, PTI members are non-serial people, they don’t understand anything, They don’t want to negotiate with us, says Engineer Amir Muqam They are looking to someone else to negotiate, Amir Muqam Everyone knows the founder of PTI, Amir Muqam Founder PTI did not respect his workers, rich position Founder PTI is changing people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nawaz Sharif called us to London over the Avenfield incident. Cases against PTI founder have been proven, Whoever does wrong will also answer for it, False cases have been made against us too, We also fought our cases bravely, PTI members will also have to face their cases. It is a good thing that the number of judges has increased, As the number of judges increases, decisions will start coming soon, Now people will see justice soon, says Engineer Amir Muqam