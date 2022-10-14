DEHLI: The Indian cricket team may travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup 2023, according to officials from the sport’s governing body in India.

According to reports, the Pakistan tour is on the agenda of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

On Thursday, the Indian board sent a note to state associations in advance of the October 18 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The agenda for the meeting includes the Pakistan tour for the Asia Cup 2023, as well as other international engagements for the Indian team next year.

“As always, it will be subject to clearance from the Government of India,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying to an Indian website.

Pakistan is set to host the 50-overs Asia Cup next year, ahead of the ICC World Cup, which will be held in India.

If India visits Pakistan next year, it will be its first visit since 2008. India previously visited Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup