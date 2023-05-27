New Delhi: In India, once again showing biased behavior, the subject related to Allama Iqbal was removed from the syllabus. According to the news, the essay on Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the author of the famous anthem for undivided India, Sare Jahan Se Acha Hindustan Hamara and the creator of the idea of ​​Pakistan, was removed from the curriculum.

According to reports, the Academic Council of Delhi University has approved the resolution to withdraw the article related to Allama Iqbal, the national poet of Pakistan. Essay on Allama Iqbal is included in BA syllabus.

Essay on Allama Iqbal included in the political science curriculum after the resolution was passed Iqbal: Community was removed from the curriculum. The university administration says the article was deleted in connection with the drive to modernize the curriculum.