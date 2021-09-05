LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that India has no role to play in Afghanistan as it shares no border with the country and New Delhi has to face humiliation on the Afghan front.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Sunday, Fawad Chaudhry said Islamabad will do everything for stability in Afghanistan as instability there affects Pakistan the most.

Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan has historical cultural ties with people of Afghanistan and Islamabad will continue playing its due role for peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan supports formation of an Afghan Government comprising of all the groups, however, formation of Government is the issue of the Afghan nation.

Information minister urged the international community not to leave Afghanistan alone as leaving Kabul alone now may create instability in region.

Regarding the ISI Chief’ visit to Kabul, he said informal ties are kept intact at intelligence level and Intelligence Chiefs of several countries have visited Kabul.

“The only difference was that Pakistan wanted to implement a political solution before this much chaos and destruction. President Joe Biden is absolutely right in saying that Afghanistan has no military solution. This narrative was constantly said by Prime Minister Imran Khan since 2007,” he added.

The minister said that Pakistan cannot abandon common Afghans because their lives are equally important to those who were evacuated from Kabul. “The PIA has played a tremendous role in lifting foreigners stranded in Kabul. Our press section in Kabul Embassy played an immense role,” he added.

Talking about situation in IIOJK, Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan firmly stands with Kashmiri people in the current difficult time and will always continue to do so. Pakistan salutes Kashmiri people for their seven-decade long struggle for freedom. He said India is even afraid of the funeral of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geellani.

To a question regarding PDM, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the Opposition in disarray and Opposition parties are themselves clueless about each other’s opinion on any issue.

Commenting on government-opposition talks on the ongoing political situation, Fawad said, “In the past Imran Khan has emphasized dialogue with the opposition on things like the appointment of ECP members and electoral reforms.”

“Opposition Leader in NA has not shared any name for ECP members despite a letter was sent to him three months ago,” the Information Minister said.