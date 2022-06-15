NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 tally increased to 43,245,517 on Wednesday, with 8,822 new cases registered across the country in the previous 24 hours, according to the federal health ministry’s most recent data.

In addition, 15 pandemic-related deaths have been reported across the country since Tuesday morning, bringing the total death toll to 524,792.

The number of new cases recorded every 24 hours has been continuing to increase in India in recent days, prompting several authorities to announce stricter COVID-19 guidelines.

However, health officials have dismissed the possibility of another COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

There are currently 53,637 active COVID-19 cases in the country, an increase of 3,089 active cases in the last 24 hours.

Up to this point, 42,667,088 people have been successfully healed and discharged from hospitals, with 5,718 of them being discharged within the last 24 hours.