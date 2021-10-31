ISLAMABAD: India is a country whose name comes from the Indus River. The

name ‘Bharat’ is used as a designation for the country in their constitution

referencing the ancient mythological emperor, Bharata or Bharat, whose story is

told, in part, in the Indian epic Mahabharata, said Prof Emeritus Aslam Syed in a

Webinar on Discourse on Indo-Pak History: From Antiquity to Modernity-I, The

Idea of History in India here.

The guest speaker Prof Emeritus Aslam Syed has been serving the Center for

Religious Studies, Ruhr Universität, Bochum, Germany. He remained Chairman,

Department of History, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad and also served the

NIHCR as its Director.

Replying a question, Prof Syed said that according to the religious and historical

texts written down in the 5th century CE, Bharata conquered whole of subcontinent

of India and ruled the land in peace and harmony. The land was, therefore, known

as Bharatavarsha (the subcontinent of Bharata), therefore, is one of the oldest

inhabited regions on the planet.

Responding to a question, Prof Syed said that the Indus Valley Civilization (c.

7000-c. 600 BCE) was among the greatest of the ancient world producing an

equally vibrant and progressive culture. It is the birthplace of four great world

religions—Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism, and Sikhism.

The Webinar was arranged online by the National Institute of Historical and

Cultural Research (NIHCR), Centre of Excellence, Quaid-i-Azam University,

Islamabad, attended by over 700 participants ranging from students, teachers and

researchers to have greater insights into the valuable views of the guest speaker.

The inventions and innovations of the people of ancient India include many aspects

of modern life taken for granted today including the flush toilet, drainage and

sewer systems, public pools, mathematics, veterinary science, plastic surgery,

board games, yoga and meditation, as well as many more, Prof Syed recalled.

During the discourse, the NIHCR Director Dr Sajid Mahmood Awan was of the

view that there has been over 4,000 years of philosophical and cultural

development in India, going back to early Aryan civilization.