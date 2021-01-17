Controversial anchor Arnab Goswami, known for aggressively backing Narendra Modi and his

discriminatory Hindu nationalist policies, is in hot waters.

Evidence submitted by Mumbai police as part of an ongoing investigation on manipulation of television

ratings suggests that Goswami knew of the Modi government’s plan to stage a strike in Pakistan days

before the Feb 26, 2019, Balakot episode between the two countries.Police have included purported

WhatsApp conversations between Goswami, chief editor of Republic TV, and Pratho Dasgupta – the

incarcerated head of ratings company Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) – which reveal that

the former texted the latter on Feb 23, 2019, saying: “On another note something big will happen,”

referring to “Pakistan”.

“Bigger than a normal strike. And also on the same time something major on Kashmir. On Pakistan the

government is confident of striking in a way that people will be elated. Exact words used,” he had

said.Obviously, this bombshell of news has exploded all over social media.Trends, such as Arnab

Exposed and WhatsAppLeaks, cropped up on Twitter as trolls had their share of fun while others were

enraged at the entire episode. Here’s how it went down A vicious nexus, some called it

Arnab Goswami WhatsApp chat Three days before Balakot strike, he said ‘something big will

happen’.clearly a nexus between Modi and Pulwama for election he killed own people.disgusting These

are the leading newspapers of India. There is not even a single news about the biggest scandal of Indian

security leaks. leaks scandal shows the Saffronization of India media. A vicious nexus certainly Arnab

Goswami’s exposed chats are everything PMIK’s been saying about Modi’s maddness.Pulwama was a

stupid attempt to gain election victory with zero concern for his people’s lives.

This man is a danger for the world; UN must take it up immediately & do a fair inquiry. as world has

realized that Pakistan ia bird of peace and Pakistan is playing crucialrole for the peace in region and

Pakistan lost many soliders and officers for sake of peace but India did not consider herself as a

responsible state.