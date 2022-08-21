At the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, India defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets to win the three-match One-day International series. Seamer Shardul Thakur claimed 3-38 in the triumph.

After deciding to bowl, India bowled the host team out for 161, then easily chased down their mark with 24.2 overs left, following up on Thursday’s triumph by 10 wickets at the same location.

Innocent Kaia (16), Regis Chakabva (2), and Luke Jongwe (6) were all bowled by the six Indian bowlers, but Thakur stood out for his outstanding swing bowling.With a run-per-ball average of 42, Sean Williams led Zimbabwe in scoring, while Ryan Burl was left stranded not out on 39 at the end of the innings.

Early on, it was a little bit slower, but later, we were able to bowl more bouncers, according to Thakur. “I can get better at anticipating where the batting opponent will target me and bowling accordingly.I just need to keep honing my talents in the nets since I believe I have solid skill sets. The deck must occasionally be struck firmly and tightly.