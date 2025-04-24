Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has said that India does not have the courage to violate Pakistan’s border, but if it does, it will be defended vigorously.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly of Azad Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said that India is following the Chanakya Doctrine, the policy of “Ram Ram” with a knife in the side, and India’s false narrative has been badly exposed in the Pahalgam incident.

He said that India can use a third force to spread unrest by hiding inside Azad Kashmir. If India is foolish enough to take such an adventure, then remember that a befitting reply will be given.

He said that Indian water aggression has been going on for a year and the world knows about India’s international terrorism. The Modi government has adopted Indian terrorism as a state policy from Canada to Kashmir, due to which it has been exposed in the world.

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir said that some ignorant friends disagreed with our words, but today think about which is the protective army? And who is the occupying force? Behind our flag is the power of the Pakistani flag, otherwise the flag of Azad Kashmir is nowhere to be seen across the LoC.

He said that the democratic freedoms enjoyed here are not available to the people of occupied Kashmir, Alhamdulillah, the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir stands with the brothers and sisters of occupied Kashmir.

Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said that some friends feel uncomfortable with jihad for the brothers and sisters of occupied Kashmir, standing in this sacred house, I say that political polarization will have to be ended from within Pakistan as well.

He said that if India commits aggression on the LoC, the UN Charter gives the right to self-defense, I am sure that India will not show any such madness and anyway, it does not have the courage to violate the border.

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir said that a strong and bright Pakistan is the guarantee of the Kashmir freedom movement, it is our religious and national duty to stand side by side with the armed forces of Pakistan. It is time for all of us to show solidarity.

He said that India has started water aggression and wants to occupy Pakistan’s waters, India has started taking steps to occupy the waters of Poonch and Neelum River.

Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said that there is international evidence about India’s tactics and terrorist acts, the threat should not be denied but the threat should be understood correctly.

He said that there is no need to overestimate the threat because we are always ready to give a befitting reply, Pakistan is a nuclear country. No one in the world, including India, dares to violate Pakistan’s borders.