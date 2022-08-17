A new batch of tickets for the India-Pakistan cricket match of the Asia Cup in Dubai went on sale on Wednesday (today). The organisers claim that a new requirement has been added to purchasing the ticket, nevertheless.

The event’s ticketing partner Platinum List issued a statement saying, “Please note that per the organisers, India-Pakistan tickets will now only be available in packages with other matches.The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28.

The ticketing platform has instituted a first come, first served buying policy in anticipation of a “extremely strong demand.”This implies that depending on when they log in to the website, they must join an online queue.

Monday’s encounter between the sporting rivals saw the initial supply of tickets sell out in less than three hours. Many admirers queued in vain for hours to secure a ticket.Some others are reselling the tickets on classified websites in an effort to make some fast money.