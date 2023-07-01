ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government on Saturday gave the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 308 Indian detainees in Pakistan (42 civilian prisoners and 266 fishermen), in accordance with the terms of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi also received a list of Pakistani prisoners held in Indian prisons from the Indian government.

The list indicates that there are a total of 417 Pakistanis (74 fisherman and 343 civilian inmates) detained in Indian prisons.

Every year on the first of January and the first of July, Pakistan and India exchange lists of the prisoners they each have under custody. The exchange occurs in accordance with the Consular Access Agreement, which was signed on May 21, 2008.