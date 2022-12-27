By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: SK Niazi, Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, discussed very important topics in the programme “Sachi Baat,” including the reemergence of terrorism across Pakistan, political uncertainty in Punjab, and Pakistan’s economy.

Chief Editor of Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News TV, SK Niazi, stated in the programme “Sachi Baat” that “India can never be our friend; India has always harmed Pakistan.” He further stated, “India is involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan; we need to take strong measures to compete with India.” Responding to the question, he stated, “Elections will not be held for another year and a half; talks of seat adjustment are going on in Punjab.” He predicted that “PTI will win the next election whenever it is held,” and all political parties should think about flexible economies and create a great environment for investors.

Defense affairs expert Brigadier (R) Syed Nazir participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “India can never be our friend; India has always harmed Pakistan; India is involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan; we need to take strong measures to counter India.” Similarly, defence analysis by Brigadier (ret.) Haris Nawaz participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “India has been and will be our enemy from day to day; India is involved in terrorist activities in our country, and Indian secret agency “RAW” is carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan.”

While Advisor to the Punjab Government Samina Khawar Hayat participated in the programme “Sachi Baat” via audio beeper, she stated, “We should talk in consultation with Parvaiz Elahi and Imran Khan; Fawad Chaudhary is a part of our coalition party; we are part of the coalition government in Punjab, and we are running affairs together; Khan and Elahi are doing politics with strength in Punjab; Elahi has said that he will call assemblies on Imran Khan’s request.”

Meanwhile, economist Salman Shah participated in the programme “Sachi Baat” via video beeper. He stated, “Our risk factor in the financial market has increased further; there is an uncertain situation in Pakistan at the moment; due to our political tensions, the country is facing problems; due to weak economic conditions, the situation is getting worse; he further stated that the current government had implemented economic reforms. Responding to the question, he stated, “The country’s economy is deteriorating due to terrorism; all stakeholders should do their part for the betterment of the country.”