Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to implement the Modi government’s controversial Uniform Civil Code on marriage, divorce, inheritance and polygamy.

According to Indian media, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the implementation of uniform family laws i.e. Uniform Civil Code for harmony among all religions across the state from today.

The Uniform Civil Code has laid down uniform laws for all religions on issues like marriageable age of men and women, divorce, number of wives, halala and inheritance.

Under this law, the legal age of marriage will be 21 for men and 18 for women. Polygamy and halala will be banned.

Marriages can be performed according to their own religious customs and traditions, but it must be registered within 60 days.

Couples living together without getting married will also have to get registered. A man will be able to live with one woman and a woman will be able to live with only one man.

In addition, both men and women will have the right to divorce, meaning that now women will also be able to divorce.

Under this bill, women will also be given an equal share in their parents’ property, that is, half and half, as men.