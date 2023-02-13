India and Pakistan players mix following entertaining T20 World Cup match WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP MONDAY 13 FEBRUARY , There were plenty of smiles and lots of laughter as players from India and Pakistan mixed in the change rooms following an entertaining match between the arch-rivals at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town. INDIA AND PAKISTAN PLAYERS INTERACT AFTER CAPE TOWN CLASH | WOMEN’S T20WC 2023 India were victorious on the pitch earlier in the day courtesy of a superb unbeaten half-century from rising star Jemimah Rodrigues but the exchanges between the sides at the completion of the game were warm as players from both teams mixed at the Newlands ground.