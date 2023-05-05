The ICC 50-over World Cup match between India and Pakistan will take place this October to November at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Since 2016, this match will be the first time the two bitter rivals have faced off on Indian soil. The stadium was chosen in anticipation of a sizable number of spectators expected to travel from abroad for the match and has a seating capacity of 1 lakh.

When Indian Premier League is over, the BCCI will hold a grand launch to reveal the World Cup schedule. On October 5, the tournament is scheduled to begin, with matches to be played at locations in Nagpur, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru, and Dharamshala.

Only seven locations will host India’s league games, with Ahmedabad the only one where India might play two matches, assuming the team advances to the championship. While this is happening, most of Pakistan’s and Bangladesh’s matches could be held in Chennai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Kolkata, respectively.

In order to get their recommendations for the matches except the one against Pakistan, the BCCI talked with the management of the Indian squad. Since they prefer slow pitches to maximise their home advantage, the team has asked the BCCI to assign matches against Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa to venues that support spinners.

The state units have already provided the BCCI with their wish list, but only the BCCI will decide where the matches would be played. India’s game versus Australia has a good probability of taking place in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, whereas the teams’ matches against New Zealand, England, and South Africa are likely to take place somewhere else on slower fields.

Before the World Cup, the BCCI has set aside more than Rs 500 crore to improve venues all throughout the nation. Following recent criticism regarding the state of stadiums, the BCCI has made upgrading existing infrastructure, including clean restrooms, simple access, and clean seats, a top priority.