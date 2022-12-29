A Test series between Pakistan and India has drawn interest from the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) at the storied Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In order to host a red-ball series between the bitter rivals, MCC and the Victorian government have contacted Cricket Australia (CA).

The action was taken following the historic T20 World Cup 2022 match between the two neighbouring nations, which attracted over 90,000 spectators.

During an interview on the fourth day of the second Test between Australia and South Africa, MCC CEO Stuart Fox disclosed his plans for the series.

“Three Tests in a row at the MCG would be fantastic,” said Stuart Fox. You would consistently fill it. We have enquired. With Cricket Australia, we have brought up the issue.

It is important to note that there have recently been some harsh words made about the Asia Cup 2023, which indicates that the relationship between PCB and BCCI is not healthy.

In a statement earlier this year, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah indicated that because to security concerns, they would not be sending Men in Blue to Pakistan for the forthcoming 50-over Asia Cup in 2023.

Ramiz Raja, the then-head of the PCB, took issue with the statement and answered that Pakistan will not play in the 2023 World Cup, which is slated to be held in India.