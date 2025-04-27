ISLAMABAD :Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said Pakistan is facing such an enemy that cannot be trusted, adding a threat from India still persists because Pahalgam drama has not been staged without any purpose.Speaking on Dunya News programme ‘TONIGHT with Samar Abbas’, the defence minister said there was a big question mark on the credibility of Pahalgam attack.

“Modi is himself a terrorist. The US and Canada accused Modi of committing terrorism, and he did not deny his involvement in subversive activities. India is involved in what is happening in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.If India accepts offer of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for neutral investigation into Pahalgam attack, it would be a good thing. Tensions have not yet eased, and we are facing an enemy that cannot be trusted, the defence minister said.

China is our neighbouring country, it understands what is going on in the region, the minister said, adding the PM has said that any country in the world could investigate the Pahalgam incident.Earlier, talking to Russian media, he stated that if India does not escalate the tension, “Pakistan will also refrain from military action.”

Defence Minister Asif categorically said “We do not want to escalate the tension, nor do we want to take the initiative in any action.”