UTTAR PRADESH: The huge number of Hindus going to participate in India’s largest religious gathering, Maha Kumbh, has caused a traffic jam for 300 kilometers, and vehicles have been stuck on the roads for 48 hours.

According to Indian media, after the Amrit Ashnan of Basant Panchami, it was expected that the number of people participating in the Maha Kumbh would decrease, but now the situation seems to be the opposite as people from all over the country continue to reach Prayagraj to take the holy bath.

After failing to manage the traffic going to Prayagraj, the police are stopping vehicles in Madhya Pradesh itself. According to media reports, traffic police officials say that it is impossible to go towards Prayagraj as there is a traffic jam for 200 to 300 kilometers.

IG Traffic Police Sekita Prakash Pandey, while talking to the media, said that the reason for the traffic jam is the huge crowd of people on the weekend, a large number of people went to the Maha Kumbh Mela in vehicles, which caused the traffic jam. He said that the situation will improve in two days and vehicles are being allowed to ply as per the situation stated by the Prayagraj administration.

The Prayagraj Sangam railway station has also been closed due to the huge rush of people and vehicles on the roads. Railway officials told the media that passengers are facing severe difficulties in exiting the station, so it was decided to close the station to avoid any untoward incident.

On the other hand, the pilgrims stuck in the traffic jam are criticizing the administration for poor arrangements, saying that the traffic jam situation could have been avoided with better management.