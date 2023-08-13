On August 14, 1947, Pakistan gained independence from British rule and became an independent country. This day marks Pakistan Independence Day. Commemorating Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day today marks the start of our life as an independent nation.

We welcome its celebration with traditional zeal and enthusiasm through a number of activities to highlight the struggle of ancestors and national heroes for acquiring a separate homeland.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques for peace, solidarity, and prosperity of the country. The day will dawn with a gun salute in the federal capital and gun salutes in all provincial capitals. There will be a dramatic pause throughout the country with the sounding of sirens to herald the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Various public and private departments are going to hold special functions, including seminars, discussion programs, photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs, and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

Overseas Pakistanis living around the world will also celebrate Independence Day with equal fervor and passion. They will also organize cultural events, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and rallies to show their love and loyalty to the homeland.

The federal capital and all major and small cities have already turned into green and white colors with a large number of Jashan-i-Azadi stalls carrying dresses, flags, bunting, pin badges, toys, and other decorative accessories to attract youngsters and children.

Since the Independence Day celebrations have become a sort of a festival in the country, different brands, online retailers, eateries, cab-hailing services, and even electronics companies are offering exciting discount offers, adding more charm to the festivity.

All the major roads and avenues of the federal capital, like other cities, have been decorated with flags, banners, and buntings to present a festive look. The major public and private buildings in the city will also be illuminated to mark this important occasion.

The print and electronic media will highlight the services of Pakistan Movement heroes on the day and pay tributes to their extraordinary contributions to making Pakistan a reality. Literary and cultural organizations have chalked out a number of programs to mark the day.

The other side of the picture shows that the masses have been hit with massive price increases for basic foods, fuel, and other essential commodities. Poverty levels have risen alarmingly. There are 90 million people living below the poverty line, more than 40 percent of Pakistan’s total population.

Food shortage hits the land. Suicides have increased among the desperately poor and hungry masses. There have been reports of fathers killing their daughters before committing suicide because they were unable to provide food for them.

Independence Day is a reminder of the responsibility we as a nation have to preserve and protect our independence by working toward the progress and prosperity of our nation.

An independent country ensures for its citizens, among other things, freedom from oppression, the right to make their own decisions, have a say, if not control over their own destiny and utilization of resources for their prosperity. In short, independence is nothing without economic independence.

Our own history stands as testimony to the fact that economic independence is what matters above every other aspect of sovereignty. Every Pakistani has to behave like a frontline soldier ensuring the economic well-being of the motherland.

It is high time for consensus on why we went off the rails and what would be required to bring us back on track.

The day will be marked with patriotic fervor, displaying the country’s rich culture, traditions, and achievements. It is a day to renew commitment to the country’s ideals and work towards making Pakistan a prosperous and peaceful nation.