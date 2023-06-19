LAHORE: The provincial government employees’ salaries and pension benefits will now be increased thanks to a decision made by the caretaker administration in the most populous part of the nation.

Wages definitely need to increase in line with the rapidly rising cost of living, but small increases rarely keep up with these costs.

The provincial cabinet under interim CM Mohsin Naqvi has resolved to increase the pay of all staff by 30% as the populace are feeling the effects of record inflation. Pensioners, though, will probably see a 5% boost.

The four-month budget for the fiscal year 2023–2024 will be presented by the Punjabi government today. Mohsin Naqvi, the interim chief minister, will deliver the budget during a press conference.

Prior to it, Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, gave the interim administration the order to help the populace in the budget for 2023–2024.