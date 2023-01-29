All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation has hiked the fares by 10% following the hike in petrol prices.

According to the spokesman, it was said in the meeting of All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation that the increase in diesel prices has destroyed the transport system.

According to the spokesman, the fare for Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan from Lahore has been increased by Rs. Is.

According to the spokesman, the All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation has warned that public transport will be stopped in case of retaliation.