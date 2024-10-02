LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ scheme. will become

According to Express News, a function was held in the auditorium of Expo Center Lahore to distribute checks for the purpose of disbursing loans under the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ scheme. The event was attended by senior government officials, borrowers and public in large numbers. Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz distributed checks to male and female borrowers.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz said in her speech at the ceremony that Nawaz Sharif had the idea of ​​own house and own roof scheme. Loans are going to be given for this project in a month and a half, it is a project of 700 billion rupees.

He said that Nawaz Sharif told me to give people their houses and everything else is fine. We received 5 lakh applications. 5 lakh houses will be built in this way.

He said that there would have been many problems if the government had built this house by itself. Under this scheme, getting a loan has been made very easy. I said that there should not be too many conditions for the loan, only ID card and land Loans are being given on paper and loans are being given on 100% merit, we will give loans for 100,000 houses in one year, the loan is to be paid in nine years, there is zero interest, more people are getting loans every month. will

PITB has also provided a lot of help in this project. I had strictly instructed that the loan installment should not be more than 15 thousand in any case. There is no interest in this loan. Less burden than

He said that there will be a draw every month, this loan was to be given in four installments, but now this loan will be given half in two installments, no installment will have to be paid in the first 3 months, everyone on Line can apply or go to Deputy Commissioner or Assistant Commissioner’s office and get information. As houses will be built.

He said that we have started a plan for children’s heart operations, so a large number of children of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are undergoing operations. The doors of my heart and my government are open for education, health and employment for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are

The politics of sedition and corruption is dying, these people will soon become a story, Maryam Nawaz While talking about politics, he said that the country has come to the position of take-off, some people are still focused on chaos, encirclement, I don’t want to answer these things and I don’t have the capacity to do so. It’s time, they gave several protest calls but no one came out, they had to bring employees from KP.

Maryam Nawaz said that the calls of protest are coming from the jail, we will not allow one province to stand against the other, did the directive come from the jail to do the welfare of the people? But no such instruction ever came from the jail, politics can be allowed but terrorism cannot be allowed.

He said that his only training was how to create mischief, how to stop development, in the sit-in in 2014, he beat a police officer and broke his bones. I lost my eyes during violent protests.

He said that now the work and development has started, the politics of sedition and corruption is dying, I hope these people will become a story soon, I am providing treatment facilities at the doorstep of your house, dengue control clinic. On wheels have a great job to let this country move forward and develop.