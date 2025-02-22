Legendary actress Rekha’s love for Amitabh Bachchan is not hidden from anyone and the actress does not let any opportunity pass in support of the Bachchan family.

This reaction was also seen when former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently being taunted by calling her a ‘plastic beauty’.

On which actress Rekha, who herself is no less than anyone in beauty and elegance, has given a strong response to the media. Rekha said that if I have to fight with anyone for Aishwarya Rai, I will fight like a lioness.

Actress Rekha said that I like only a few models from India and the top of them is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she is the best. Rekha said that I reject those who call Aishwarya a ‘plastic beauty’ because Aishwarya is a talented and emotional actress. Legendary actress Rekha also expressed her best wishes for Aishwarya Rai’s life and career.