ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Education was notified about a questionable exam paper that was given out at Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) on Tuesday.

Senators Mushtaq Ahmed and Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy voiced their concerns and demanded an appropriate investigation after a guest lecturer at the CUI delivered an unacceptable question to the students in the first semester of the Bachelor of Electrical Engineering.

In response, the Senate’s vice-chairman forwarded the matter for further examination to the Senate Standing Committee on Education.

The visiting lecturer’s employment with the university has already been terminated, and their name has been placed on a list for future employment at the CUI. Social media has seen a lot of anger over the issue.

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) was notified that [an] investigation into the quiz’s content had been initiated in a letter from the CUI administration on February 2. The administration allegedly took action and terminated the visiting faculty lecturer’s services as of January 5, 2023, per the letter. The professor had also been added to a blacklist, it continued.

The kids were “startled” by the requirement that they write 300 words about the topic in answer to the query.

According to Assistant Registrar Naveed Ahmed Khan, when the lecturer was asked by the rector to clarify the situation, he accepted his error, which resulted to his dismissal.”He had stolen the question from Google,” he continued. He said that the exam had been redone.