WhatsApp has finally introduced a feature that has not been available to users since the inception of this messaging platform.

WhatsApp has introduced an alternative method of logging into accounts for iOS devices.

Under this method, users will be able to log in to their WhatsApp account using their current email address.

It has not been officially announced by Meta, but WABetaInfo reports that the new feature has been rolled out for iOS users.

This feature was first introduced in the beta version and is now widely available.

With this new feature, users will be able to link their email address with their WhatsApp account.

This feature will not replace SMS verification but will help users when they are unable to receive the 6-digit code via SMS.

The email verification feature will be very useful when you try to sign in to your WhatsApp account on a new device in a location where a mobile network is not available or your WhatsApp account without inserting a SIM into a new phone. Willing to use.

According to the report, this will be a backup procedure for signing in and the phone number entry requirement for creating a new WhatsApp account will remain.

The user’s email address will only be used to access the account and will not be visible to other users.

How to use the feature?

iPhone users need to update WhatsApp to use this feature.

After that open WhatsApp go to Settings and click on the Account option.

There you will see the email login option, enable it and register your email address.

It is difficult to say how long this feature will be available to Android users.

Note that the Meta-owned messaging app has added a number of new privacy features in recent months.

Protect IP address tool, passkeys support and other features have been introduced for users while the username feature is also being tested.