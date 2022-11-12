RAWALPINDI: Rizwan Habib, the main suspect in the murder of Pakistani-American Wajiha Swati, was given the death penalty by a local court on Saturday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) team and four top United States (US) Embassy officials were present in the court as the additional district and sessions court pronounced the verdict.

The jury found that an American woman had been lured to Pakistan and murdered under the pretence of resolving a multibillion-rupee property dispute.The primary offender, Wajiha Swati’s ex-husband, received a ten-year prison term for kidnapping, a death sentence for murder, and a fine of Rs. 500,000.

For desecrating the body, Rizwan’s father Haritullah received a seven-year prison term and a Rs. 100,000 punishment.Due to a lack of evidence, Zahid and Rashida, the two suspects, were declared innocent.