Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) where he lauded the agency’s efforts for national security, the military’s media wing said.

The chief of army staff, who was received by ISI Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, was given a comprehensive briefing on the regional and national security situation during the visit.

Gen Bajwa “appreciated the tireless efforts of ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness” of the agency, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

In November, Prime Minister Imran Khan too had paid a visit to the ISI headquarters and lauded the efforts of the agency for national security.

Last month, the army and ISI chiefs had called on Prime Minister Imran. During the meeting, the civilian and military leadership had vowed to go all out for defending the country in case of any aggression.

The meeting had taken place in the backdrop of reports that India was planning a ‘surgical strike’ against Pakistan. This was also announced by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during his visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Tensions with India were renewed this month after the emergence of transcripts showing firebrand Indian television anchor Arnab Goswami knew of the Narendra Modi government’s plan to carry out a strike in Pakistan’s Balakot area in February 2019 well in advance.

Prime Minister Imran had hit out at India over the revelations, saying they proved that the Modi government used the Balakot incident for electoral gains.

The meeting also comes after a number of militant attacks, mainly targeting security forces, in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.