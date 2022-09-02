PHILADELPHIA: Prior to the November midterm elections, US President Joe Biden urged voters to reject extremism and accused Republican supporters of Donald Trump of harming the nation’s democracy.

As part of his “determined to take this country backwards” to a time without rights to abortion, privacy, contraception, or same-sex marriage, Biden charged lawmakers and other supporters of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda championed by former US President Trump with being willing to scuttle democratic elections, disobey the constitution, and overturn democratic values.

As the 2018 congressional elections draw near, Biden’s address in Philadelphia—the birthplace of American democracy—marked a significant change for him.According to aides, the president is growing more concerned about anti-democratic elements within the Republican Party and feels compelled to intervene in this year’s election to raise the stakes of his own 2024 reelection campaign.

After battling high domestic inflation, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and two COVID-19 outbreaks over the summer, Biden has aggressively attacked Republicans who support Trump in recent days.Republican leader in the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy charged Biden on Thursday with disregarding crime and inflation in order to attack his fellow Americans.