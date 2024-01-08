Grant Bradburn, who coached the Pakistan team in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup played in India, also parted ways with Pakistan cricket.

In a post on social networking website X, Grant Bradburn announced his resignation, saying it was time to end a wonderful chapter.

He said that he had worked in three different positions over five years, and was proud of the people he had worked with and what he had achieved.

The appointment of Pakistan’s former batting coach in the Afghan team, PCB expressed surprise

The former PCB management had appointed Bradburn as the team’s coach for two years in May.

Bradburn was asked to report to the National Cricket Academy, Grand Bradburn will soon take over the coaching of Glamorgan County.

It should be noted that earlier the former batting coach of the Pakistan cricket team, Andrew Pyotak, had also parted ways with the Pakistan Cricket Board and joined the Afghanistan cricket team as a batting team, which surprised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). What was expressed?