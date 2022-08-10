The military reported that Israeli security personnel killed two Palestinian fighters in a gunfight on Tuesday in the occupied West Bank. This incident sparked additional attacks, in which Palestinians claimed a 16-year-old boy was also slain.

A prominent commander of the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades of Fatah who has been on Israel’s wanted list for a while, Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, was encircled by Israeli forces at his home.

Al-Nabulsi was besieged inside and refused to give up, the military said. As a result, he and another fighter were killed after a gun battle with Israeli forces, who were also using shoulder-fired missiles.

Since Israel and the Islamic Jihad finished three days of combat in Gaza, the shootout in the northern West Bank city of Nablus has been the worst incident in the region.

Al-Nabulsi belonged to the recently established “Nablus Brigade,” a local Palestinian coalition that also consists of the armed members of Islamic Jihad. Thousands of people attended his funeral and demanded retribution hours after the shootout.

Following the gunfight, there were skirmishes, and according to the military, the troops engaged in live fire towards Palestinians who were hurling rocks and bombs at the soldiers.

The 16-year-old was reportedly slain while taking part in an altercation with Israeli soldiers, according to Islamic Jihad.