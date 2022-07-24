MANCHESTER: In the second one-day international, England thrashed South Africa by 118 runs at Old Trafford on Friday to tie the three-match series at 1-1.

The return of Reece Topley ignited a dramatic collapse. Rain forced the match’s length to be shortened to 29 overs per side, and South Africa needed 202 to win, but they were bowled out for just 83. Topley ignited an upper meltdown to 27-5 in four overs in the 2-17 phase, which has hampered his career because to several stress fractures.

South Africa was dismissed with little under nine overs remaining for their equal second-lowest completed ODI score, behind a 69 all out against Australia in Sydney in 1993 and level with an 83. Spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali split five wickets between them.Jos Buttler, the captain of England, stated, “It feels amazing, and it’s great to get us the win.

Three days after scoring fifty and a hundred, respectively, Janneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen were dismissed for ducks by the in-form Topley, who had been rested following At Durham on Tuesday, England lost the first ODI by 62 runs..

Malan attempted to flick one off his pads with a chip to mid-on, and Van van Dussen eked a thin edge to wicketkeeper and England skipper Jos Buttler. Quinton de Kock was chipping to cover, which was hazardous. Willey, like Topley, was a left-arm fast. And when Aiden Markram was run out without facing a ball by Buttler, South Africa was up 6-4.