Nawaz Sharif and others disqualified for life after the enactment of the Parliament Elections Act are eligible:

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Nazir Tarar has said that in the Practice and Procedure Act decision, the court has recognized the legislative power of the Parliament.

In a special conversation with Geo News, Azam Nazir Tarar said that the Election Act 2017 has been amended regarding the 5-year disqualification.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and other people who were disqualified for life were eligible after the Parliament Election Act was enacted, Nawaz Sharif is now eligible in the context of this legislation. The former law minister said that the Supreme Court has given a very good decision on practice and procedure, the court has recognized the legislative power of the parliament, and the court decision has strengthened the parliament.

Azam Nazir Tarre further said that as a representative of the Bar and as a part of the Parliament, we demand the appointment of judges, the posts of judges are vacant in the Supreme Court, Sindh, Peshawar, and Lahore High Courts, so judges should be appointed to the vacant posts in all the High Courts.