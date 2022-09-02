As a truck carrying tomatoes entered Pakistan from Afghanistan through the Friendship Gate in Chaman, the import of onions and tomatoes from nearby farmers of the crop began.After devastating floods swept the nation, the decision to import onions and tomatoes was made in light of the skyrocketing prices and imminent food crisis.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), according to customs officials, has eliminated the tax and duty on these two commodities.Trucks carrying onions and tomatoes are reportedly waiting on the opposite side of the Friendship Gate because they were not permitted entry into Pakistan, according to clearing association officials.

According to the security authorities, they are not under orders to let the vehicles enter Pakistan without paying taxes.Economic researcher Khurram Schehzad stated that the floods had already cost up to $10 billion and that “more is to come” when referring to the current spike in food prices.

The floods, he claimed, “caused a spike in the inflation rate which was already witnessing an upswing,” and he added that the cost of staple foods like onions and tomatoes had increased as a result of destroyed crops.