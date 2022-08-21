Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, won the toss and elected to bat first against the Netherlands in the last one-day international of the three-match series on Sunday at Hazelaarweg Stadium.After defeating the Netherlands in the first two games of the series at the same location, Pakistan already has the series victory.

The Netherlands is going for a consolation victory at home, while Pakistan is going for a clean sweep.Abdullah Shafique, the first batter, replaced Imam-ul-Haq and played in his first ODI. Mohammad Haris has taken the position of Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan has been replaced by Zahid Mehmood, and Haris Rauf has been replaced by Shahnawaz Dahani.

Vivian Kingma of the Netherlands, who entered the game as the pacer, didn’t score his first run until the second over, when he returned debutant Abdullah Shafique. When Pakistan lost the first game, it was up 3 runs. Only two runs were scored by the rookie on five deliveries.

Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, and Mohammad Wasim Jr. are Pakistan’s players, along with Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris (wk), and Mohammad Haris (wk).

Max O’Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Shariz Ahmed, Logan van Beek, Viv Kingma, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk) are Netherlands players.