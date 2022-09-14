In the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) T20I rankings, Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan and the top batsman for more than a thousand days, has dropped to third place.

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar’s replacement and fellow countryman, was unable to maintain his success in the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

During the Asian championship, the famous hitter only managed to score 68 runs in six games.

South African Aiden Markram stole Babar’s place to maintain his position in second place. India’s Virat Kohli received recognition for his efforts as well.

At the T20 Asia Cup 2022, Kohli scored 276 runs and reached his first century on the international level in more than three years. He worked hard and climbed 14 places overall to become the 15th-ranked T20I batter as a result.