ISLAMABAD: Abubakar Talha guided Pakistan back into the final of the International Tennis Federation 12&Under Team Competition in the South Asia Zone against India in Kathmandu on Friday, but he was unable to lead his team to victory.

After losing 3-6, 3-6 to Tavish Pahwa in the first singles, Abubakar defeated Fazal Ali Meer 6-2, 6-7, 6-2 to draw the match, but he and Omar Jawad lost 3-6, 3-6 in the decisive doubles.

Reaching the final, however, guaranteed Pakistan a spot in the Asia final of the 12&Under Championships, which will be place in Kazakhstan at the end of the year.