After polling in the general elections held on February 8 in the country, the series of results has been completed and the results of all the national and provincial assemblies have come out.

According to the incomplete and unofficial results of the 2024 general elections, independent candidates supported by Tehreek-e-Insaf are ahead in the National Assembly with 93 seats, while the Muslim League-N has won 75 seats and the People’s Party has won 54 seats so far.

Apart from this, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan 17, other independent candidates 8, Muslim League (Q) 3, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam 4, Stability Pakistan Party and Balochistan National Party won 2 and 2 seats respectively. Apart from this, Pashtun Khwa Milli Awami Party, Zia Muslim League, National Party, Pashtun Khwa National Awami Party Pakistan, Balochistan Awami Party and Majlis Wahdat al-Muslimeen got one seat each.