The UEFA Champions League group stage draw took place in Istanbul on Thursday. Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona were drawn in the same area, while Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund put Erling Haaland against his previous team.

The Czech champions Viktoria Plzen round up Group “C,” which also includes Bayern and Barcelona in addition to Inter Milan.Barcelona lost to Bayern 3-0 twice last season as they were ousted in the group stage, while the Catalans also lost 8-2 to the Germans in a one-off quarterfinal in Lisbon in 2020.

In the off-season, Haaland switched from Dortmund to the Premier League champions City. In Group “G,” those groups will also include FC Copenhagen, the defending Danish champion, and Sevilla.In Group ‘A,’ Liverpool will compete against Ajax, Napoli, and Rangers.

Group ‘F,’ incumbent champion Real Madrid will compete against Celtic, RB Leipzig, and Shakhtar Donetsk.Paris St. Germain, who are once again among the favourites to win the trophy that has eluded them since the Qatari purchase more than ten years ago, will compete in Group ‘H’ alongside Benfica, Juventus, and Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa.