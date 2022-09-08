Mohammad Nabi, the captain of Afghanistan, won the toss and chose to field first against India on Thursday as the two teams compete for honor in their final Super Four Asia Cup match.

The Afghans lost to Pakistan on Wednesday, falling short by one wicket and exiting the competition with powerhouse India.

The tournament’s final, which serves as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November, will feature Pakistan versus Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Nabi reported that Afghanistan is unaltered and that they had trouble sleeping in between the back-to-back matches.

Nabi remarked, “Last night was a rough night. We took a few sleeping tablets and left the game right after.

“We did well in the competition. The previous two games were within our grasp. We’ll do everything we can to play some solid cricket.

Since Rohit Sharma, the usual captain, is out of commission, KL Rahul will take over.

The three additions to the starting XI are Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, and Deepak Chahar, who replaced fast bowler Avesh Khan.

“We wished to open the batting. As a batting unit, we want to challenge ourselves, stated Rahul. “Rohit wants a vacation; it’s difficult to play back-to-back games in these circumstances…

“Even before this competition, we were thinking about the T20 World Cup. “We were considering the T20 World Cup even before this competition.