The district administration of Islamabad canceled all permits for New Year celebrations, musical nights and fireworks in solidarity with the Palestinians.

According to the district administration, caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has taken the initiative to show solidarity with the Palestinians.

The district administration says that citizens should refrain from holding any kind of events in view of the government’s decision.

Israeli attacks on Gaza continued, 187 more Palestinians were martyred

The Prime Minister announced a ban on all kinds of celebrations on New Year in solidarity with the Palestinians

It should be noted that yesterday caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haque Kakar announced a ban on all kinds of celebrations on the arrival of the New Year to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians.

In a message to the nation, Anwar-ul-Haq said that the occupying Israeli forces are wreaking havoc in Palestine, the entire Pakistani nation, and the Muslim Ummah are deeply saddened by the massacre of innocent Palestinians, especially the killing of children.

He said that Pakistan has raised its voice for the oppressed people of Palestine at all international forums and will continue to do so in the future.

He announced that there will be no New Year celebrations to express solidarity with the Palestinians and that the entire nation stands in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar appealed to the public to celebrate the coming of the New Year with simplicity, expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza.