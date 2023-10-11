The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, responding to the attacks on Gaza, attacked the Israeli city of Ashkelon with rockets.

Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas have also claimed to target Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport with missiles.

During the last four days, the number of Israelis killed in Hamas attacks has exceeded 1100, while after Gaza and Lebanon, missile attacks on Israel have also started from Syria.

On the other hand, the Israeli representative in the United Nations has admitted the presence of 100 to 150 Israeli hostages in Gaza with Hamas.

Hamas has warned Israel that if the bombing of Gaza is not stopped, the Israeli hostages will be killed one by one.

On the other hand, the Houthis of Yemen have also declared Gaza as a red line. While offering help to Hamas and Al-Qassam Brigades, the Houthis also warned the US that they will respond with drones and missiles in case of interference in Gaza.

After Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, American President Joe Biden also described Hamas as ISIS and said that it is Israel’s right and duty to respond to attacks.