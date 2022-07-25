GALLE: On day two of the second Test on Monday, the tourists bowled Sri Lanka out for 378 runs before losing their opening batsman Abdullah Shafique for a duck.

On the second ball of Pakistan’s response, fast bowler Asitha Fernando dismissed Shafique, who had scored a game-winning 160 in the first Test of the two-Test series, when a thick inside edge off the bat bounced on to the stumps at Galle.

Imam-ul-Haq, the left-handed opener, was on four at lunchtime, and captain Babar Azam was on seven. Pakistan was 15 for one overall. They are 363 runs behind

In the historic 100th Test played by former captain Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka began play on 315-6, with overnight batsman Niroshan Dickwella scoring 51 and number nine Ramesh Mendis contributing a vital cameo score of 35.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah and fast bowler Naseem Shah each took three wickets to put an end to Sri Lanka’s batting in the opening session.

Before Naseem sent Dickwella back, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman had added nine runs to his overnight score of 42.

With his quick pace, Naseem scored twice in the first session, returning stats of 3-58.

The left-hander was caught at second slip for 11 after attempting to escape the ball that took his glove on his bouncer to debutant Dunith Wellalage.

Before being bowled by Yasir, Ramesh frustrated the opposing bowlers with four fours and a six.

After the hosts decided to bat first on Sunday, the opener Oshada Fernando (50), Dinesh Chandimal (80), and Mathews (42) all had significant performances.