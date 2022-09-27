Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, stated on Tuesday that rather than making comments about the bilateral relations between Islamabad and Beijing, the United States could help Pakistan with “actual action.”

The declaration was made in response to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call for Pakistan to ask its close ally China for debt forgiveness as floods wreak havoc on the nation.

Wang Wenbin stated in a statement that the US “had better serve Pakistani people with real action rather than just commenting on China-Pakistan cooperation.”As Pakistan recovers from the floods, Blinken promised steadfast US assistance for the disaster, which drowned a third of the country—an area the size of the United Kingdom.

“We have good communication. Similar to how we stood by Pakistan during earlier natural catastrophes and are eager to rebuild, “Blinken said this when in conversation with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the foreign minister, in Washington.

