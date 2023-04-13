By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Abdul Qayyum Niazi participated in the programme Sachi Baat. He stated that Imran Khan was busy; he came to Lahore to express solidarity with the PTI parliamentarian-legislative assembly party and the leadership decision for the prime ministership; the senior member of the assembly has been given temporary charge; and the people are well aware of my position and performance. If Tanveer Ilyas is found guilty, a decision must be made in the best interests of the country and the party. Let’s see what decision the captain (Imran Khan) makes on this occasion.

Lawyer Shoaib Shaheen Participated in the Sachi Baat. He stated that efforts are being made to bring the two institutions face to face. After the Tanveer Ilyas case, the rulers should be aware. Shoaib Shaheen further said that the uncertainty was damaging not only the country but also the political parties. Imran Khan found a lot in the fights he fought in one year. In Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan may get a twined majority. If PTI turns to Sindh, it will be tough for Mr. Zardari. A political wave that is going on in the country can engulf Sindh. Mr. Zardari made a good decision to engage the political parties here.

Shoaib Shaheen is a politician under Zardari; there is nothing wrong with the PML-N; the PPP has fixed seats in Sindh and Punjab; Maulana Fazlur Rahman also has fixed seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan; the JUI-F won more seats than it had seats in power; the government has a negotiation tool; maybe the court will agree. If the powerful circles do not accept the decisions of the Supreme Court, then who will be the saviour of the poor? To restore trust in the Supreme Court, it has to establish its own writ. If the government does not accept the decision, there is no justification for taking the issue of elections to parliament.

No resolution can say that you stop the execution of the order of the judiciary, The government has the option of conducting elections or negotiating with PTI; we believe in the final decision of the election in 90 days according to the law, we do not belong to any party, and we stand with the constitution and law. If the election is delayed, then what is the guarantee? We cannot move forward by suspending the constitution. Shoaib Shaheen said that the purpose of putting various obstacles up was to prevent elections. His entire cabinet, along with Shahbaz Sharif, will also be disqualified. If the political parties agree on one page, the court can agree. Otherwise, contempt of court may be punished with disqualification.

Similarly, lawyer Azhar Siddique participated in the Sachi Baat. He stated that no resolution has any constitutional status. Constitutionality of Supreme Court Practise and Procedure Bill challenged, Asking whether Parliament has become the owner of black and white, Under Article 175 of the Constitution, the independence of the judiciary cannot be tampered with, the Islamic status and fundamental rights cannot be tampered with, The powerful class wants arbitrary decisions, so by bringing the judiciary into a net, amendments have to be introduced to change Article 184 of the Constitution. There is a difference in front of the ruling party; otherwise, it will go according to its own will. The Chief Justice has the authority to make the roster of Supreme Court judges, The judiciary’s powers can be expanded but not taken away. One thing is certain: Parliament exceeded its powers. April 13 is an important day. Many things will become clear.

Lawyers, journalists, and civil society on one page about the powers of the Supreme Court, The longer the government delays, the more thorns will grow in the road. Conspiracies to divide the Supreme Court have also died. The election is scheduled for May 14; the matter stops only on funds, The proceedings inside the parliament have nothing to do with the country’s system. Attempts to override a decision through resolutions will only increase problems. The doors have been closed for the rulers, as the example of the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir shows. The Election Commission has also become the B team of the rulers. The Election Commission created problems, knowingly or unknowingly. The rulers and the Election Commission are leading the country towards anarchy, If the political parties agree, there are still many legal issues. If this tradition is established, elections will never be held on time again.

Caretaker governments have abandoned their work and become B-teams of the federal government. The need to make the Election Commission an independent and independent institution If our election commission was good, the elections would not be delayed even a day. Now that the Election Commission is asking for the authority to change the date of the election, we have to think about how to increase the dignity and respect of the Constitution of Pakistan. The constitution of Pakistan should be translated into different languages and taught to the parliamentarians. A 6-month refresher course should be made mandatory for every Member of Parliament. Implementation of the constitution is inevitable for civilian superpowers; strict laws should be made; the constitution is clear; there is no purpose of sitting a full court; blocking the constitutional process will be a crime greater than Article 6.

Economist Mirza Akhtiar Baig participated in the Sachi Baat programme. He stated that all major banks have downgraded Pakistan’s growth rate, in the next three years, the government has to repay 25 billion dollars of debt every year. For such a large amount of debt, we will have to extend our hands again in front of friendly countries, Several factories closed, no production, continuous decline in exports, An increase in the cost of production, the unemployment of many workers, an increase in poverty, In the near future, inflation will increase rapidly, Our growth has decreased, but inflation has decreased instead of increasing. The wheel of our big industries is moving very slowly, and political instability in the country is weighing heavily on us from all sides. We had four ways to get dollars, and all four were recessions. The reason we did not get the installment from the IMF is because two or three conditions were not fulfilled.